Patrick Bamford: Leeds United must show they have learned from promotion disappointment

Patrick Bamford (centre) has scored 13 goals for Leeds this season

Leeds United must prove they have learned lessons from last season's promotion disappointment by completing their return to the Premier League, says striker Patrick Bamford.

Marcelo Bielsa's side were edged out of last term's play-offs by Derby, despite being in the top two for much of the season and finishing third.

The Championship league leaders dropped out of the top flight in 2003-04.

"We know what the Championship's like," Bamford told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"We're quietly confident that we have the ability to do it, and we've learned from our mistakes, but we've still got to prove it.

"To get a real go at the Premier League, this is a brilliant chance, so we're not letting anything get in the way of our focus."

When the season was halted for coronavirus in March, Leeds had a seven point gap on Fulham in third, and were a point above West Bromwich Albion in second.

Although both home and away records stand up to scrutiny over the past two seasons, Elland Road in particular has been Leeds' fortress with 11 wins and just three losses this season and 14 wins for the previous campaign.

One aspect could be attributed to the the partisan crowds, a key part of the intimidating atmosphere - which will be taken away for the conclusion by playing behind closed doors.

Bamford believes the standards set by Bielsa away from the stadium, away from the crowds, will prepare Leeds for the scenario that will meet them on resumption.

"The way we train and the way that our manager's got us geared towards, is - 'if you don't train like you play, then you're not going to play anyway'," Bamford continued.

"So every training session for us is literally scrutinised by him, and if you're not on it for even a minute during the drill, then he lets you know about it.

"As a team, we're used to playing under the pressure in training, never mind in a game."