National League clubs to vote on ending season using points per game

Barrow were four points clear at the top of the National League when the season was suspended

National League clubs are to vote on ending the season via points per game.

Under the plan Barrow would be promoted to League Two as champions while only bottom side Chorley would be relegated.

The proposals would allow play-offs for a second promotion place to the English Football League, but no play-offs in National Leagues North and South - with only the champions going up.

Wealdstone would win National League South while Kings Lynn would leapfrog York City to take the North title.

National League clubs voted to end their season in April after it was suspended in mid-March because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

No sides would be relegated from National Leagues North and South under the proposals, meaning Blyth Spartans, Bradford Park Avenue, Braintree and Hungerford would avoid dropping into the level's feeder leagues which were declared null and void in March.

Clubs have until Monday to decide whether to support the motion, with the National League indicating that if it does not go through they will next consider declaring the leagues null and void.

Only one side will be coming down from League Two after Bury's expulsion from the EFL in August so, if approved, the plans would see 24 teams in the National League and a return to 72 teams competing in the English Football League, while either National League North or South would have 23 teams next season.

All National League clubs will have a vote, with the North and South divisions having four votes each.

A majority of 51% would be required but any decision still has to be ratified by the FA Council.