When can Liverpool win the Premier League?

Liverpool have won 27 of their 29 league games this season

Liverpool need just two more victories to guarantee a first top-flight title triumph since 1990.

But when is the earliest that Jurgen Klopp's side can be crowned Premier League champions for the first time?

Sunday 21 June

Everton v Liverpool (19:00 BST)

Liverpool will definitely not win the title on this day.

Manchester City's 3-0 victory over Arsenal on Wednesday meant Pep Guardiola's side held on to the trophy for a few more days and Everton breathed a sigh of relief as they avoided the possibility of seeing city rivals Liverpool winning the title at Goodison Park.

You can watch this game on free-to-air Pick TV, listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website.

Monday 22 June

Manchester City v Burnley (20:00 BST)

Liverpool could win the title on this day without kicking a ball, should Guardiola's side be beaten by Burnley at Etihad Stadium and Liverpool had already beaten Everton.

You can watch this game on Sky Sports, listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website.

Wednesday 24 June

Liverpool v Crystal Palace (20:15 BST)

If Liverpool beat Everton and City beat Burnley, then three points for Klopp's side at Anfield against Crystal Palace will make them champions behind closed doors at Anfield.

You can watch this game on Sky Sports, listen on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website.