'I'll keep fighting' - Marcus Rashford on meals campaign

Manchester United and England forward Marcus Rashford says he "will keep fighting until no child in the UK has to worry about where their next meal is coming from".

The 22-year-old said on Thursday that he had raised the money to supply three million meals to vulnerable people.

He has been working with charity FareShare UK during lockdown and has raised about £20m.

"There is so much more to do," he said after reaching his target.

"This is England in 2020 and families need help."

Last week Rashford received a High Sheriff Special Recognition award for his work in Greater Manchester.

Writing on Twitter Rashford, who was named the fifth most valuable player in Europe this week, said: "I have amazing news!

"We had a goal that by end of June we would be able to supply 3 million meals to vulnerable people across the UK. Today we have met the financial goal to provide these meals. Thank you all so much for the support.

"And whilst I'm celebrating this, there is so much more to do. Trust me when I say, I will keep fighting until no child in the UK has to worry about where their next meal is coming from. This is England in 2020 and families need help."