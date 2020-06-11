Irish Premiership: Clubs set to turn down both NIFL proposals for finishing season

The destiny of this season's Irish Premiership trophy remains unknown

Irish Premiership clubs are set to turn down both of the Northern Ireland Football League's proposals for how to end the current season.

At a meeting on Thursday of all 12 clubs, they decided instead to tell NIFL they want to finish the campaign by playing all seven remaining matches.

Clubs were to vote on NIFL's proposals on Friday but that will not happen.

All clubs agreed to have further discussions regarding the redistribution of European money.

BBC Sport NI understands that 10 of the clubs have already agreed that they would share the European money if the league was ended now, but they were previously informed this was not possible.

The NIFL board must now meet on Friday to decide whether to accept the clubs' proposal, which would also need to be agreed by Uefa.

Thursday night's meeting followed a meeting between NIFL, the Irish FA and club representatives on Tuesday night, when the clubs were first told of the two proposals for finishing the season.

Linfield led Coleraine by four points at the top of the Irish Premiership table before the season was suspensed

Those options were to finish the season on the pitch by playing two more rounds of fixtures, meaning teams would have played each other three times, or for an independent panel to choose a mathematical formula that would determine final league standings.

The clubs were initially asked to cast their votes on these options by 17:00 BST on Thursday, but that deadline was then extended until 15:00 BST on Friday.

A number of clubs had told BBC Sport that they felt 'backed into a corner' regarding the NIFL vote after being given the two options on Tuesday.

One of the clubs, Crusaders, wrote to the Minister of Health asking for government intervention and advice in the process.

It was believed NIFL is required to inform Uefa of its plans for finishing the season by Friday. However, the clubs feel that NIFL only needs to indicate if it plans to finish the season by Friday, and that it has until 30 June to tell the European governing body of how it intends to do this.

An important issue in all the discussions has been the £1m that is available from Uefa and allocated to the three Irish League clubs that qualify for its competitions.

The winners of the Premiership go into the Champions League, with the runners-up and the Irish Cup winners awarded positions in the Europa League. The Irish FA has said that it hopes to complete the Irish Cup, which is at the semi-final stage.

A significant number of clubs want this money shared to help them through the financial crisis resulting from the Covid-19 lockdown.

The only possible way this could be achieved is if any of the three clubs applied to Uefa to request that their allocation should be shared, but there is no guarantee that it would be sanctioned.