FAI holds talks with League of Ireland clubs about return to action

Dundalk and Derry City are among the four clubs who have qualified for Europe

The Football Association of Ireland has said it has held "productive" talks with League of Ireland clubs about a return to action for the league.

The governing body said the discussions with club officials will continue over the weekend and that it would not be commenting further until the talks end.

The league has been suspended since March.

Derry City, Dundalk, Shamrock Rovers and Bohemians will take part in a pilot tournament later this summer.

The FAI has carried out covid-19 tests on the players and staff of the four clubs, who have qualified for Europe from the league, and all have been negative.