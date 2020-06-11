Lucy Whipp: Birmingham City Women forward extends contract

Whipp started her career with Everton and made 20 appearances for the club as a teenager

Birmingham City forward Lucy Whipp has signed a deal to stay with the Women's Super League club until the end of the 2020-21 season.

The former Everton striker, who can also play as an attacking midfielder, joined Blues in August 2019 following a four-year spell in the United States.

She made 19 appearances in all competitions in her first season with the Midlands club, scoring four goals.

Whipp has represented England from under-15 level through to under-23s.