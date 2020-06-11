Jill Scott: England midfielder signs new Manchester City contract as player-coach

Jill Scott made her England debut in 2006

England midfielder Jill Scott has signed a new two-year deal with Manchester City that will see her combine playing with a coaching role.

The 33-year-old, who has 149 England caps, joined City in January 2014 and has played 167 games for City in all competitions, scoring 24 goals.

She has helped the club win three Continental Cups, two FA Women's Cups and one Women's Super League title.

"I'm a player first and foremost," Scott told the club website.

"I've been named as a player-coach. But I still want to play for this team and get success."

Scott, who was awarded an MBE in the 2020 New Year's Honours List for services to women's football, will work alongside new head coach Gareth Taylor and assistant boss Alan Mahon.

"The coaching role is good - it means I can access the coaches a bit more," she added. "I get to learn from the likes of Gareth and Alan and it keeps that side going as well as playing.

"Coaching might bring new aspects for me but it's about working hard on the pitch and putting in the hours off it, trying to grow my knowledge of the game. If I can help the team in any way, hopefully, I'll take on that role as well."

Taylor said he was thrilled to have former Sunderland and Everton midfielder Scott as both a player and as part of the backroom team.

"She is without doubt a true ambassador for the women's game and we are extremely fortunate to have her," Taylor said.

"She still has a lot to give out there on the pitch as a player, but alongside that, myself and our staff are really looking forward to helping her with her coaching education as much as we possibly can."