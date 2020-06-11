Irish Cup: IFA plan to complete competition as clubs prepare for crucial vote on Premiership outcome

Media playback is not supported on this device BBC Sport NI's Stephen Watson explains the possible outcomes from tonight's NIFL vote

The IFA hope to finish the 2019/20 Irish Cup as clubs prepare for this evening's vote on how this season's Premiership should be concluded.

The Irish Cup is at the semi-finals stage and a European spot goes to the winners if it is completed.

A number of clubs have told BBC Sport they feel 'backed into a corner' regarding the NIFL vote.

There are two options - two rounds of games to finish the season or a mathematical model to decide positions.

It is also understood clubs would not pay for any possible Covid-19 testing with football authorities responsible for the cost.

