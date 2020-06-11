Irish Cup: IFA plan to complete competition as clubs prepare for crucial vote on Premiership outcome

The IFA hope to finish the 2019/20 Irish Cup as clubs prepare for this evening's vote on how this season's Premiership should be concluded.

The Irish Cup is at the semi-finals stage and a European spot goes to the winners if it is completed.

A number of clubs have told BBC Sport they feel 'backed into a corner' regarding the NIFL vote.

There are two options - two rounds of games to finish the season or a mathematical model to decide positions.

It is also understood clubs would not pay for any possible Covid-19 testing with football authorities responsible for the cost.

More to follow.....

