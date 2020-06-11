Warrenpoint Town: Manager Barry Gray signs two-year contact extension

Gray is in his second spell at the helm of Warrenpoint having left the club in 2016

Warrenpoint Town manager Barry Gray has signed a two-year contract extension which will see him remain at the club until at least the summer of 2022.

The former Cliftonville boss re-joined Point last October with the Milltown outfit sitting bottom of the Premiership table.

Having improved considerably upon Gray's arrival Point now lie 11th, three points ahead of Institute.

On Thursday Premiership clubs will vote on how to finish the current campaign.

Having been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic since mid-March, season will be decided by an independent panel on a mathematical model if clubs reject a plan for finishing it on the pitch.