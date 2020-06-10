Scottish Championship clubs to vote on 27-game season

The proposal would mean the season starting in October

Scottish Championship clubs will be asked to vote on a resolution for a 27-game season, nine fewer than normal.

Under the plans, the second tier would not start until October.

The Premiership is scheduled to return on 1 August with clubs free to train with restrictions in place from Thursday, but teams below the top-flight are not yet allowed to return.

It comes as all 42 clubs have been asked to indicate support for a 14-10-10-10 league set-up.

Eight of the 10 teams competing in the Championship next season would have to back the plans for a shortened campaign.

Teams would normally play each other four times per season but the resolution put to clubs suggests playing only three games against each opponent before the promotion and relegation play-offs.

That is because some second-tier clubs are concerned about the costs of coronavirus testing and therefore their ability to comply with the Scottish FA's return to training protocols.