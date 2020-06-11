Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Edouard, SPFL reconstruction, Stewart, Hibs, Nisbet

Celtic forward Odsonne Edouard has hinted he will remain at the club as they push for a 10th successive title. (Sun)

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster indicates the 14-10-10-10 proposal for league reconstruction has enough support to go to a formal ballot of the clubs. (Record)

St Johnstone chairman Steve Brown doubts reconstruction will take place before next season but wants to see a five-tier set-up in the long term. (Courier - subscription required)

Waasland-Beveren chief Dirk Huyck has offered Hearts assistance in their fight to challenge relegation from the Scottish Premiership after the Belgian club's demotion was the Pro League was ruled illegal by the country's competition authority. (Sun)

Being linked with Rangers will not tempt Lewis Ferguson to leave Aberdeen. (Sun)

The midfielder insists his only focus is helping the Dons achieve success next season. (Evening Express)

Ferguson, 20, does not feel burdened by his family name, with his father Derek and uncle Barry both having won league titles and represented Scotland. (Scotsman - subscription required)

Hibernian will not be able to sign forward Ross Stewart on the cheap, says Ross County manager Stuart Kettlewell. (Record)

Dundee United hope to beat Hibs to the signing of Dunfermline Athletic striker Kevin Nisbet. (Record)

Dunfermline chairman Ross McArthur has criticised Dundee United boss Robbie Neilson for going public about his interest in Nisbet. (Courier - subscription required)

Rangers hope to announce pre-season friendlies soon as the club come out of lockdown. (Herald - subscription required)

Goalkeeper Danny Rogers has left Aberdeen after nine years. (Press and Journal)

Livingston say they have had no enquiries for striker Lyndon Dykes. (Herald - subscription required)