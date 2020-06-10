Coronavirus testing: Eight positive for virus in Championship and League One

The Championship is set to resume on 20 June, but dates have not yet been confirmed for the League One play-offs

Six people from four Championship clubs have tested positive for Covid-19 in the latest round of results announced by the English Football League.

Tests in League One at the four clubs who will contest the play-offs showed two positive cases, both at Portsmouth.

A statement on the Pompey website said neither player was showing symptoms of the virus.

There were no positive tests at League Two clubs Cheltenham, Exeter, Colchester and Northampton.

Tests were carried out across all divisions from Sunday to Tuesday, and this is the fifth round which Championship clubs have taken part in since last month.

There were 1,192 tests carried out in the second tier, with a further 137 and 135 conducted in League One and League Two respectively.

Championship club Stoke announced on Tuesday evening that manager Michael O'Neill had tested positive.

Portsmouth had five players return positive tests for coronavirus in March but all made full recoveries.

Of the latest positive results, the club said they would "respect medical confidentiality and not name the players concerned or make any further comment on this matter".

The eight individuals who tested positive will now self-isolate in line with EFL guidelines.

The league has announced it will announce the results of future coronavirus tests every Wednesday at 12:00 BST.

The first legs of the League Two play-off semi-finals are set to take place on Thursday, 18 June while the Championship campaign is scheduled to resume on Saturday, 20 June.

Dates for the League One play-offs, which will involve Wycombe, Portsmouth, Oxford United and Fleetwood, have yet to be agreed.