Premier League coronavirus testing: One positive result from 1,213 tests

There have been seven rounds of testing in the Premier League

There was one positive result for coronavirus from 1,213 tests in the latest round of Premier League testing.

The seventh round of twice-weekly screening of players and club staff took place on 8 and 9 June.

There have now been 14 positive results from 7,487 tests in total.

The Premier League - suspended since 13 March - is set to resume behind closed doors on 17 June when Aston Villa host Sheffield United at 18:00 BST with Manchester City v Arsenal at 20:15.