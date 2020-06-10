Premier League coronavirus testing: One positive result from 1,213 tests
-
- From the section Premier League
There was one positive result for coronavirus from 1,213 tests in the latest round of Premier League testing.
The seventh round of twice-weekly screening of players and club staff took place on 8 and 9 June.
There have now been 14 positive results from 7,487 tests in total.
The Premier League - suspended since 13 March - is set to resume behind closed doors on 17 June when Aston Villa host Sheffield United at 18:00 BST with Manchester City v Arsenal at 20:15.