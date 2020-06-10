George Francomb: Crawley Town midfielder signs new two-year deal

George Francomb joined Crawley after leaving AFC Wimbledon in the summer of 2018

Crawley Town midfielder George Francomb has signed a new two-year deal with the League Two club.

The 28-year-old featured 20 times for the Reds this season before the campaign was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic in March.

"George will become a senior influence on a young developing team," technical director Erdem Konyar said.

Meanwhile, long-serving midfielder Jimmy Smith will not have his contract renewed for the 2020-21 season.

The 33-year-old scored 19 goals in 169 appearances during a six-year spell at The People's Pension Stadium.

Crawley finished 13th in the table after League Two clubs voted on Tuesday to end the season on a points-per-game basis.