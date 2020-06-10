Pauline Peyraud-Magnin: France goalkeeper to leave Arsenal Women

Pauline Peyraud-Magnin

Goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin will leave Arsenal Women when her contract expires this summer.

The 28-year-old France international made 26 appearances in all competitions after joining from Lyon in 2018.

Peyraud-Magnin helped the north London club win the Women's Super League title in 2018-19.

"Everyone at Arsenal would like to thank Pauline for her contribution to the team’s success," said a statement on the club website.

Arsenal finished the 2019-20 campaign third in the WSL table after the season was curtailed by the coronavirus pandemic and the final standings were decided on a points-per-game ratio.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you