Kerim Mrabti: Sweden midfielder to leave Birmingham at end of month

Kerim Mrabti scored his final Birmingham goal in a 3-2 home defeat by Wigan on New Year's Day

Midfielder Kerim Mrabti will leave Birmingham City when his contract expires at the end of this month.

The 26-year-old Sweden international has scored two goals in 17 appearances for the Blues this season.

However, he will not be involved when the Championship campaign resumes after the Covid-19 hiatus on 20 June.

Mrabti joined the club in January 2019 after leaving Djurgardens IF and featured 29 times in total during his spell at St Andrew's.

"Kerim leaves Blues with our very best wishes and good luck for the future," said a statement on the club website.

"A popular figure, he has served the club well."