Scottish clubs asked to indicate support for 14-10-10-10 reconstruction plans

Ann Budge's 14-14-14 plan did not get enough support but a 14-10-10-10 option is on the table

Scottish clubs have been asked if they would be in favour of a 14-10-10-10 league set-up after plans by Hearts and Rangers failed to get enough support.

When Hearts were relegated after the Premiership was curtailed, owner Ann Budge proposed the current 12-10-10-10 set-up be changed to three leagues of 14 teams for next season.

Rangers suggested they and Celtic field 'B' teams in the bottom tier of a 14-14-18 format, but an expanded top flight is now the only option after clubs gave their views to the SPFL.

If implemented, Hearts, Partick Thistle and Stranraer would be spared relegation and Kelty Hearts and Brora Rangers - the champions of the Lowland and Highland League respectively - would be admitted to League Two.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle, who finished second in the Championship, would join the top flight and Falkirk would replace them in the second tier with Edinburgh City then moving up to League One.

All 42 clubs have been asked to inform the SPFL by 10:00 BST on Monday if they would support the change, which is expected to be permanent.

If there is enough consensus then a formal vote would have to take place at an extraordinary general meeting.

At that stage, 17 of the 22 clubs in the Premiership and Championship would need to vote in favour for the plans to pass, and 32 from all four divisions combined.

The Premiership season is due to start on the 1 August with clubs free to return to training from Thursday.