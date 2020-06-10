Motherwell sign defender Ricki Lamie after Livingston departure

Lamie joins Motherwell after two seasons in the Premiership with Livingston

Motherwell have signed Ricki Lamie on a two-year deal after the defender left Livingston.

The 26-year-old spent two years at Almondvale after signing from Morton, making 60 appearances.

It is Motherwell's first summer signing after finishing third in the Premiership last term.

"I believe he will add to our defence and can play in numerous positions, including centre-back and left-back," Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson said.

"He gives us balance to the left side and has very good Premiership experience. He's also a good age, with great enthusiasm to keep improving, which impressed me."

Lamie will be reunited with former Livingston teammate Declan Gallagher at Fir Park after the Scotland defender made the same move last season.