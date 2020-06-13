Gareth Bale quiz: How well do you know Wales and Real Madrid superstar?
-
- From the section European Football
Gareth Bale is Britain's most successful footballing export.
Transferred to Real Madrid in 2013 for a then world record £85m, he has won four Champions League titles, scoring three goals in finals - including 2018's overhead spectacular.
He is also Wales' all-time record goalscorer.
But can you correctly answer 11 questions about the Wales and Real Madrid number 11?
Try our quiz and find out. Good luck.