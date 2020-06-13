Gareth Bale quiz: How well do you know Wales and Real Madrid superstar?

Gareth Bale is Britain's most successful footballing export.

Transferred to Real Madrid in 2013 for a then world record £85m, he has won four Champions League titles, scoring three goals in finals - including 2018's overhead spectacular.

He is also Wales' all-time record goalscorer.

But can you correctly answer 11 questions about the Wales and Real Madrid number 11?

Try our quiz and find out. Good luck.

