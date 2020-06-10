Sheffield United: Billy Sharp and Oliver Norwood sign new deals

Media playback is not supported on this device Archive: Northern Ireland's first tournament win in 34 years

Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp and vice-captain Oliver Norwood have signed contract extensions with the club.

Sharp, 34, has agreed a two-year deal to stay with his boyhood team until the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

Former Northern Ireland midfielder Norwood has signed a three-year deal with the Bramall Lane outfit.

The Blades sit seventh in the suspended Premier League table after an impressive season under Chris Wilder.

Forward Sharp, who is in his second spell with the club, said it was a "no brainer" to sign a new deal.

"I've said previously about wanting to finish my career here and the talks were pretty simple," he told the club's website.

Norwood, 29, joined United from Brighton and Hove Albion in 2018 and has made over 30 appearances this season.

Sheffield United travel to Aston Villa on 17 June in the Premier League's first game since its suspension due to the Covid-19 pandemic.