Quiz: Can you name every Premier League side's top scorer and provider

Who is Crystal Palace's top scorer this season? Which of Liverpool's forwards has bagged the most? And from what source have many of Leicester's goals come?

The Premier League has only just got going again after more than three months on hold, so you can be forgiven for having forgotten some of what went on before the division's suspension.

But we're giving you the chance to test how much you do recall of each side's goals, with our 2019-20 scorer and assist quiz.

Simply name the top goal-getter and provider for each of the 20 top-flight sides so far this season. You have 10 minutes...