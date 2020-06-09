Michael O'Neill: Stoke City manager tests positive for coronavirus

O'Neill took charge of the Championship club in November

Stoke City have confirmed that manager Michael O'Neill has tested positive for coronavirus following the latest round of testing at the club on Monday.

O'Neill had tested negative in the previous five rounds of testing.

The Championship club say the former Northern Ireland boss will now follow the relevant guidance and undergo a period of isolation.

Stoke were forced to scrap a friendly against Manchester United at the last minute after learning of the news.

The Potters had already travelled to United's Carrington training ground before the match was hastily called off.

Assistant manager Billy McKinlay will take charge of training as the club prepare for their game against Reading on 20 June.

O'Neill will remain in regular virtual contact with his coaching staff and players during his period of isolation, the club said in a statement.

O'Neill is in his first season in charge of the Potters, having taken over in November and helped steer the club towards safety after a dismal start to the campaign under Nathan Jones.

The 50-year-old stepped down from his role as Northern Ireland manager in April.

Nobody from the Stoke travelling party interacted with anyone at Manchester United following their arrival at Carrington, with separate facilities having been made available at the complex.