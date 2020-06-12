Hoffenheim 0-2 RB Leipzig: Dani Olmo scores two in two minutes

RB Leipzig are unbeaten in their past 13 league and cup games

Dani Olmo scored twice in two first-half minutes as RB Leipzig moved one point behind second-placed Borussia Dortmund with victory at Hoffenheim.

Spanish midfielder Olmo skipped past two defenders for his first before doubling the lead from eight yards.

Leipzig's line-up included Germany forward Timo Werner, who is set to join Chelsea after the clubs agreed a deal.

Hoffenheim were awarded a penalty at 0-0 but it was overturned after a video assistant referee (VAR) review.

In an incident-packed encounter, Werner - who has 25 Bundesliga goals this season - missed a chance to increase his tally when he fired over with just the goalkeeper to beat.

Former Everton winger Ademola Lookman also featured for Leipzig after coming on as a substitute.

Bayern Munich will wrap up an eighth consecutive Bundesliga title on Saturday if they beat Borussia Monchengladbach (17:30 BST) and Borussia Dortmund lose at Fortuna Dusseldorf (14:30).