German Bundesliga
Hoffenheim0RB Leipzig2

Hoffenheim 0-2 RB Leipzig: Dani Olmo scores two in two minutes

RB Leipzig are unbeaten in their last 13 league and cup games
Dani Olmo scored twice in two first-half minutes as RB Leipzig moved one point behind second-placed Borussia Dortmund with victory at Hoffenheim.

Spanish midfielder Olmo skipped past two defenders for his first before doubling the lead from eight yards.

Leipzig's line-up included Germany forward Timo Werner, who is set to join Chelsea after the clubs agreed a deal.

Hoffenheim were awarded a penalty at 0-0 but it was overturned after a video assistant referee (VAR) review.

In an incident-packed encounter, Werner - who has 25 Bundesliga goals this season - missed a chance to increase his tally when he fired over with just the goalkeeper to beat.

Former Everton winger Ademola Lookman also featured for Leipzig after coming on as a substitute.

Bayern Munich will wrap up an eighth consecutive Bundesliga title on Saturday if they beat Borussia Monchengladbach (17:30 BST) and Borussia Dortmund lose at Fortuna Dusseldorf (14:30).

Line-ups

Hoffenheim

  • 1Baumann
  • 38Posch
  • 11Grillitsch
  • 4Bicakcic
  • 3Kaderábek
  • 16Rudy
  • 18SamassékouBooked at 3minsSubstituted forKramaricat 45'minutes
  • 17ZuberBooked at 33minsSubstituted forSkovat 45'minutes
  • 8GeigerSubstituted forAkpogumaat 81'minutes
  • 10DabburSubstituted forBebouat 62'minutes
  • 14BaumgartnerSubstituted forBruun Larsenat 68'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Stafylidis
  • 6Nordtveit
  • 7Bruun Larsen
  • 9Bebou
  • 12Pentke
  • 25Akpoguma
  • 27Kramaric
  • 29Skov
  • 35Beier

RB Leipzig

  • 1Gulácsi
  • 22Mukiele
  • 16KlostermannBooked at 26mins
  • 23Halstenberg
  • 3Angelino
  • 7SabitzerSubstituted forKonatéat 78'minutes
  • 44KamplSubstituted forAdamsat 68'minutes
  • 27LaimerSubstituted forNkunkuat 62'minutesBooked at 75mins
  • 25OlmoSubstituted forHaidaraat 78'minutes
  • 21SchickSubstituted forLookmanat 68'minutes
  • 11Werner

Substitutes

  • 4Orban
  • 6Konaté
  • 8Haidara
  • 10Forsberg
  • 14Adams
  • 17Lookman
  • 18Nkunku
  • 28Mvogo
  • 53Krauß
Referee:
Tobias Welz

Match Stats

Home TeamHoffenheimAway TeamRB Leipzig
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home24
Away15
Shots on Target
Home6
Away7
Corners
Home9
Away1
Fouls
Home15
Away18

Live Text

Match ends, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 0, RB Leipzig 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 0, RB Leipzig 2.

Offside, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Pavel Kaderábek tries a through ball, but Ermin Bicakcic is caught offside.

Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig) hits the right post with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Amadou Haidara.

Attempt saved. Jacob Bruun Larsen (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt blocked. Robert Skov (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Florian Grillitsch (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig).

Corner, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Conceded by Ibrahima Konaté.

Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Oliver Baumann.

Attempt saved. Amadou Haidara (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.

Foul by Florian Grillitsch (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim).

Nordi Mukiele (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt saved. Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Ademola Lookman.

Attempt saved. Ademola Lookman (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Timo Werner.

Attempt saved. Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Timo Werner.

Attempt missed. Ermin Bicakcic (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jacob Bruun Larsen.

Attempt saved. Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt missed. Ademola Lookman (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Tyler Adams.

Substitution

Substitution, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Kevin Akpoguma replaces Dennis Geiger.

Dennis Geiger (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Amadou Haidara (RB Leipzig).

Attempt missed. Ademola Lookman (RB Leipzig) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Amadou Haidara.

Substitution

Substitution, RB Leipzig. Amadou Haidara replaces Dani Olmo.

Substitution

Substitution, RB Leipzig. Ibrahima Konaté replaces Marcel Sabitzer.

Offside, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Andrej Kramaric tries a through ball, but Ihlas Bebou is caught offside.

Booking

Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Pavel Kaderábek (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig).

Florian Grillitsch (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ademola Lookman (RB Leipzig).

Attempt missed. Andrej Kramaric (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) header from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jacob Bruun Larsen.

Attempt missed. Stefan Posch (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jacob Bruun Larsen following a corner.

Corner, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Conceded by Lukas Klostermann.

Ermin Bicakcic (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Ademola Lookman (RB Leipzig).

Substitution

Substitution, RB Leipzig. Tyler Adams replaces Kevin Kampl.

Substitution

Substitution, RB Leipzig. Ademola Lookman replaces Patrik Schick.

Substitution

Substitution, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Jacob Bruun Larsen replaces Christoph Baumgartner.

Attempt missed. Dani Olmo (RB Leipzig) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Timo Werner.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich30224490306070
2B Dortmund30196581354663
3RB Leipzig311711377324562
4B Mgladbach30175857362156
5B Leverkusen30175856401656
6Wolfsburg3012994236645
7Hoffenheim31127124252-1043
8Freiburg30118113941-241
9Hertha Berlin30108124351-838
10Schalke30911103547-1238
11Frankfurt30105154955-635
12Köln30105154757-1035
13Augsburg3088144157-1632
14Union Berlin3095163553-1832
15Mainz3094173962-2331
16Düsseldorf30610143360-2728
17Werder Bremen3067173063-3325
18Paderborn3048183362-2920
View full German Bundesliga table

