Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti & players agree wage deferrals

Carlo Ancelotti, pictured with chief executive Denise Barrett-Baxendale and director of football Marcel Brands, joined Everton in December

Everton players have voluntarily agreed to wage deferrals of up to 50% for three months as the Premier League club responds to the coronavirus crisis.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti, his backroom team and other members of senior staff deferred up to 30% of their salaries at the start of the pandemic.

Everton chief executive Denise Barrett-Baxendale thanked players and staff for showing "integrity" and "honour".

Fans have donated £400,000 from season ticket and membership refunds.

Everton owner Farhad Moshiri and chairman Bill Kenwright have matched the figure, added Barrett-Baxendale.

Writing in a letter to fans, Barrett-Baxendale said the £800,000 raised will provide "even more vital assistance" to vulnerable people across Liverpool and will address "some of the longer-term issues - not least mental health - presented by this pandemic".

On the gesture by Ancelotti and his squad, Barrett-Baxendale said: "On behalf of the board and, I am sure, every Evertonian - I would like to express my sincere thanks to every single one of them for demonstrating such integrity and honour in helping the Everton family through this challenging time."

Everton are set to resume their Premier League season on 21 June in the Merseyside derby against Liverpool at Goodison Park.

Liverpool, closing in on a first English title in 30 years, could win the Premier League in that match if nearest rivals Manchester City lose to Arsenal on 17 June.

Liverpool City Council will meet on Monday to decide if the derby can be played behind closed doors at Everton's ground.

Barrett-Baxendale urged Toffees supporters not to turn up outside the stadium if it is approved.

"Whilst it may go against every instinct you have as a football fan, I most respectfully appeal to you, on behalf of the club and players, to please stay safe and stay at home to watch our games on the television," she said.