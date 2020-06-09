Tinja-Riika Korpela: Everton goalkeeper signs new one-year deal at WSL club

Tinja-Riika Korpela
Tinja-Riika Korpela makes a save against Manchester United during last November's WSL game

Everton goalkeeper Tinja-Riika Korpela has signed a new one-year contract to keep her with the Women's Super League club until June 2021.

The 34-year-old joined the club last season from Norwegian side Valerenga and helped the Blues beat Liverpool 1-0 at Anfield in November.

Korpela has made nearly 100 international appearances for Finland.

Prior to her time at Everton, she won two Bundesliga titles during three-and-a-half years with Bayern Munich.

