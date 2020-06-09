Ada Hegerberg: Lyon striker signs 'historic' long-term Nike deal

Ada Hegerberg won the first women's Ballon d'Or in 2018

Lyon striker Ada Hegerberg has signed a "historic" lucrative long-term sponsorship deal with Nike.

Hegerberg, 24, has parted with Puma and her representatives claim her new deal runs for "at least" a decade.

A source told AFP the contract was worth upwards of 1m euros (£890,000) to the Norwegian player.

"It is yet another massive step in my career," said Hegerberg. "Nike and I have common goals to elevate women's sports in the years to come."

She added: "My performances brought me here, and I sure want to keep writing history with the help of Nike, on and off the field. I am thrilled to be part of this team."

Victor Bernard, Hegerberg's agent, said: "This is an historic contract and a true commitment both to Ada and women's football."

Hegerberg was the first winner of the women's Ballon d'Or in 2018 and was also named BBC Women's Footballer of the Year in 2017 and 2019.

Her goals have helped Lyon win their domestic title for five consecutive seasons and claim the women's Champions League in each of the last four seasons.

However, she did not take part in last year's World Cup in France because of a long-standing disagreement with the Norwegian football association and was succeeded as Ballon d'Or winner in 2019 by USA star Megan Rapinoe.