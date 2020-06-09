Charlton Athletic: Tahnoon Nimer agrees sale of club to consortium

Charlton Athletic majority shareholder Tahnoon Nimer has agreed to sell the Championship club to a consortium led by businessman Paul Elliott.

He announced the deal on Instagram, just 11 days before the Championship season is due to resume.

Nimer is the leading member of the East Street Investments group that took over Charlton in January.

He fell out with partner Matt Southall and two months later removed him from his role as executive chairman.

Nimer posted: "You will all be aware of recent boardroom events which, this this announcement, we can now put behind us.

"I have made the difficult decision, having received advise and listened to fans' wishes, to hand the club over to a consortium that will have sufficient time and be in a position to take the club forward."

The Addicks are in the Championship relegation zone with nine games of the campaign remaining, with the season set to resume on Saturday, 20 June after being interrupted in March by the coronavirus pandemic.

More follows.