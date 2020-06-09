Adam Lallana: Liverpool midfielder in talks about short-term contract extension

Adam Lallana's only goal for Liverpool this season was in a 1-1 draw at Manchester United in October

Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana is in talks about extending his deal with the club until the end of the season.

England international Lallana, 32, was set to leave on a free transfer when his contract runs out on 30 June.

The 2019-20 season is set to restart on 17 June after a 100-day hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Liverpool are 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League and are on the verge of claiming their first league title in 30 years.

Their first match back after the top-flight restart is at Everton on 21 June, with their last game scheduled to be away to Newcastle United on 26 July.

Lallana's time at Anfield has been hampered by injuries in the past two seasons and he has played 15 league games during the current campaign, scoring once.

He moved to Liverpool from Southampton for £25m in 2014 and was signed by then-Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers, who has been linked with signing Lallana again for Leicester City.