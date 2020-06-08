Tony Dunne: Man Utd 1968 European Cup winner dies, aged 78

Tony Dunne, second from left in the middle row, played for Manchester United from 1960 to 1973

Manchester United's European Cup-winning full-back Tony Dunne has died, aged 78.

Dunne was part of the United side who beat Benfica 4-1 at Wembley in 1968.

The Irishman, who joined United as an 18-year-old in 1960, played 535 first-team matches for the club, putting him eighth on their all-time appearance list.

He won the FA Cup in 1963 and was part of Matt Busby's title-winning squads in 1965 and 1967.

Shelbourne, Dunne's first club, paid tribute on Twitter: "Shelbourne FC is saddened to send our condolences to the family and friends of former FAI Cup-winning Shels player Tony Dunne after his passing.

"Tony had a glittering career, winning a European Cup with Manchester United."

The Dublin-born defender went on to play more than 200 games for Bolton between 1973 and 1979 before finishing his career in the North American Soccer League with Detroit Express.

Dunne also won 33 caps for the Republic of Ireland and was named Irish footballer of the year in 1969.