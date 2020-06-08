Harry Wilson: Wales and Liverpool forward extends Bournemouth loan

Harry Wilson has scored seven goals for Bournemouth - though this celebration at Burnley in February was halted by VAR

Wales international Harry Wilson is to stay at Bournemouth for the rest of the Premier League season.

Wilson's loan from Liverpool has been extended to cover the remainder of the 2019-20 campaign, which has been delayed because of coronavirus.

The forward, 23, has scored seven goals in 23 appearances since joining the Cherries in August 2019.

Wilson had not played in the top flight before this season, but has been an important player for Bournemouth.

He will look to help Eddie Howe's team, who are currently in the bottom three, pull clear of relegation danger in their nine remaining league games.

Wrexham-born Wilson has made one FA Cup appearance for Liverpool, in 2017, and has had previous loan spells at Derby County, Hull City and Crewe Alexandra.

He signed what the Reds described as a long-term deal at Anfield in 2018.

Wilson became Wales' youngest senior international when he made his debut under Chris Coleman in 2013, and has been a regular for his national side under Ryan Giggs.

Another Liverpool loanee, Rhian Brewster, is expected to extend his stay at Swansea City until the conclusion of the Championship season.