Ross County: Defender Callum Morris agrees new contract

Morris has made 37 appearances for Ross County since joining in 2018

Ross County defender Callum Morris has agreed a new contract to extend his two-year stay at the Scottish Premiership club.

The 30-year-old Englishman has made 37 appearances since joining from Dunfermline Athletic.

County captain Marcus Fraser recently departed the Dingwall side after rejecting a new contract.

Co-managers Stuart Kettlewell & Steven Ferguson said Morris is a "brilliant player" and "total professional".