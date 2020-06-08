Ross County: Defender Callum Morris agrees new contract

Callum Morris
Morris has made 37 appearances for Ross County since joining in 2018

Ross County defender Callum Morris has agreed a new contract to extend his two-year stay at the Scottish Premiership club.

The 30-year-old Englishman has made 37 appearances since joining from Dunfermline Athletic.

County captain Marcus Fraser recently departed the Dingwall side after rejecting a new contract.

Co-managers Stuart Kettlewell & Steven Ferguson said Morris is a "brilliant player" and "total professional".

Find out more

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you