Championship: Fulham v Brentford set to be first match on 20 June return

Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic is the Championship's leading scorer in 2019-20

Fulham's match against Brentford is scheduled to be the first Championship game to be played when the second-tier resumes on 20 June.

No Championship fixtures have been played since 8 March because of the coronavirus pandemic, and the EFL's restart date is provisional, subject to safety requirements being met.

The two promotion rivals will meet in a 12:30 BST kick-off.

Leaders Leeds United will return to action against Cardiff on 21 June.

West Bromwich Albion, who are second in the table, will face local rivals Birmingham City in one of 10 15:00 BST kick-offs on Saturday, 20 June.

The full revised Championship schedule was released by the English Football League on Monday.

There will be no midweek fixtures on 23-24 June, but full rounds scheduled every subsequent midweek until the final matches of the regular season, which are set to be played on Wednesday, 22 July.

The play-offs are expected to follow, with 2 or 3 August targeted as a potential date for the final.

Opening weekend of revised fixture schedule

Saturday, 20 June (15:00 BST kick-off unless stated)

Blackburn Rovers v Bristol City

Fulham v Brentford (12:30)

Huddersfield Town v Wigan Athletic

Hull City v Charlton Athletic

Luton Town v Preston North End

Middlesbrough v Swansea City

Millwall v Derby County

Queens Park Rangers v Barnsley

Reading v Stoke City

Sheffield Wednesday v Nottingham Forest

West Bromwich Albion v Birmingham City

Sunday, 21 June

Cardiff City v Leeds United (12:00 BST)

Championship set for return after 104 days away

Derby's 3-0 win over Blackburn on 8 March was the final Championship game to be played before elite football in England was suspended.

The EFL announced their target restart date on 31 May, which was "subject to the strict proviso that all safety requirements and government guidance are met; and that clubs receive clearance from their local authorities in order to stage matches at their home grounds".

The outstanding 108 regular-season matches will be played behind closed doors.

Supporters will be able to watch all games either on Sky Sports, which will broadcast 30 matches, on the EFL's iFollow streaming service or via club equivalents.

Season-ticket holders will be able to watch all of their club's remaining regular-season games.

Players at Championship clubs were permitted to return to training on 25 May, firstly in a non-contact environment in small groups, and have since moved onto the next phase allowing larger groups and closer contact.

The outcomes of League One and League Two should become much clearer on Tuesday, when EFL clubs are due to vote on a framework for deciding their interrupted season.

Once a framework has been agreed, individual divisions will vote on whether they wish to continue or curtail their seasons.

Those in League Two have already indicated that they wish to end the campaign at its current point, but League One clubs have, as yet, been unable to reach a consensus.