Pep Clotet: Birmingham City head coach to leave role at end of season

Pep Clotet had a spell as manager of Oxford United before joining the coaching staff at Birmingham

Pep Clotet will leave his position as Birmingham City head coach at the end of the season.

The Spaniard, 43, has been allowed to leave the Championship club to "explore other coaching opportunities".

Clotet had been assisting previous boss Garry Monk before succeeding him as head coach, initially on an interim basis, in June 2019.

Blues are 16th in the Championship table, with the season expected to resume on 20 June.

Clotet said: "It's been a really difficult decision to take because it's a privilege to be part of the Blues family, but it's the best step for everyone and it allows the club to continue to move forward with their vision and strategy."

Chief executive Dong Ren said: "Pep will depart with our very best wishes.

"In the meantime, Pep continues to have our full backing and we are all determined to do everything we can to finish the season strongly and give him the fitting send-off he deserves."

