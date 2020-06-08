Rianna Dean: Tottenham Hotspur forward signs new one-year contract

Rianna Dean
Rianna Dean scores from the spot against Barnsley in a Women's FA Cup tie in January

Tottenham Hotspur forward Rianna Dean has signed a new one-year contract that will keep her with the Women's Super League club until 2021.

The club's top scorer for the past two seasons, Dean joined Spurs from Millwall Lionesses in 2018.

The England Under-21 international has since netted 27 goals in 43 appearances for the club.

"I've really enjoyed my time at the club so far and since I arrived, I've never looked back," she said.

"I just want to help the team and club as much as I can, master the number nine position and be the best that I can be - I feel I can achieve that here at Spurs."

Dean scored nine goals during the 2019-20 season which was halted by the coronavirus pandemic and officially ended last week, with Tottenham finishing seventh in the WSL table on a points-per-game basis.

