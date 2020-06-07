Championship coronavirus testing: Two people test positive

There have been no Championship games since 8 March

Two people at two Championship clubs have tested positive for coronavirus in the latest round of testing.

Barnsley said they account for one of the positive tests, and that the member of staff affected is "safe" and "upbeat".

In the Championship, 1,179 people were tested over the past four days and those who tested positive will self-isolate, in line with EFL guidelines.

There was one positive test in League Two, at Exeter, and none in League One.

More than 5,000 tests on players and staff have been carried out in the Championship since 21 May, with 26 individuals testing positive.

The Championship has set a provisional restart date of 20 June and players have been back in training for more than a week. Only those who have returned negative tests are allowed to enter training grounds.

Barnsley, Preston, Sheffield Wednesday, Cardiff, Middlesbrough, Blackburn, Fulham, Huddersfield and Hull City are the only clubs to have confirmed that their players or staff have tested positive.

In the first round of testing in League One, 135 players and club staff were tested from four clubs.

In League Two, which returned no positive tests on Tuesday, 132 players and staff from four clubs were tested.

Oxford United, Portsmouth, Fleetwood Town and Peterborough will be involved in the League One play-offs if the decision is taken to end the season at its current point.

Clubs will vote on a framework for concluding a curtailed season on Tuesday, with a vote about the outcome of League Two likely to follow.

Teams in League Two have indicated they wish to end the season, but League One sides remain undecided.

Exeter City, Cheltenham Town, Colchester United and Northampton Town are in the League Two play-offs.