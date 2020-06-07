Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Edouard, Rangers, reconstruction, McGinn

Celtic have opened talks over a new contract with striker Odsonne Edouard. (Scotland on Sunday)

Rangers face a battle to push through their 14-14-18 league reconstruction proposal. (Sun)

Aston Villa and Scotland midfielder John McGinn feels former club St Mirren should have shown more loyalty to his brother Stephen, who has just left the Paisley club. (Scotland on Sunday)

Former Celtic manager Martin O'Neill feels his old club do better when faced with a strong Rangers and believes Ibrox boss Steven Gerrard deserves more time in the job. (Sunday Mail)

Rangers winger Brandon Barker "has to learn to be consistent", says his former Rotherham United boss Neil Redfearn. (Sunday Mail)

Livingston want £2m for striker Lyndon Dykes, who is attracting interest from Celtic and Rangers.(Mail on Sunday)

Dundee United boss Robbie Neilson says he is "a better manager now" after his up and down experience at MK Dons. (Sunday Mail)

Lewis Moore believes Hearts team-mate Aaron Hickey is too "laid back" to be affected by transfer speculation. (Sun)