Aberdeen launch Thrive app to help supporters' mental health

Aberdeen contacted their older season ticket holders to check on their wellbeing during lockdown

Aberdeen say they have seen "some really strong uptake" of their recently launched mental health app.

The Thrive app is part of the club's efforts to engage with the community in the city and beyond during lockdown.

Commerical director Rob Wicks told BBC Scotland that Aberdeen are the first professional football team in Scotland to offer the service.

"We've been able to make this available to 10,000 season ticket holders and AberDNA members," said Wicks.

"We started with a series of calls to everybody who was over the age of 70 and deemed to be in the most vulnerable group on our season ticket database.

"That led to several arms and legs growing out of our Still Standing Free campaign, which was spread into the community with food deliveries into the most needy parts of Aberdeen.

"I've been out with a number of colleagues on some of these food deliveries and you start to see where some of the challenges lie and the effect Covid-19 has had across the community.

"We've reached out in a number of areas and I think this will be a service and a requirement that will last beyond the end of Covid-19."

The NHS-approved app features more than 100 hours of content designed to help people relax in stressful situations.

It was created in conjunction with the club's wellbeing partner Health Shield.

"It's something very important for the longer-term mental health aspect of the challenges we have been facing in recent times," Wicks added.

"Used on a regular basis, the app is designed to try and help people live a happier and more stress-free life.

"It tracks your mood and teaches you methods to take control of stress and anxiety and there is certainly a lot of that around with all of the uncertainty we have been dealing with.

"We've seen some really strong uptake of it already so hopefully that will continue well in to the future."