Calvin Bassey: Rangers sign defender from Leicester City on pre-contract

Steven Gerrard (left) says Calvin Bassey is "equipped" for Scottish football

Defender Calvin Bassey has signed a pre-contract to join Rangers from Leicester City, the Ibrox club have announced.

The 20-year-old has agreed a four-year contract and will move to Ibrox when the transfer window opens.

Rangers say Bassey can play at left-back and in central defence.

"There was a lot of clubs interested in Calvin and for us it's pleasing to secure the services of another young talent," said manager Steven Gerrard.

"He's a strong and dynamic athlete who is very much the modern day full-back. He's left-footed, physically powerful and enjoys driving forward and is certainly equipped to thrive in the combative nature of Scottish football."

And Bassey added: "When I entered talks with Rangers, I knew this club was right for me. Of course I am thankful for everything Leicester has done for me and I am now very excited about working under Steven Gerrard and his coaching team to continue my progression."