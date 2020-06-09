Ben Foster: Goalkeeper signs new Watford deal

Ben Foster
Ben Foster has made 355 Premier League appearances - the 11th most for a goalkeeper

Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster has agreed a new two-year contract to keep him at the club until the age of 39.

Foster, 37, made his Hornets debut while on loan in 2005 and has made nearly 150 appearances in two spells.

The former England international has been ever-present in the Premier League this season - making 89 saves.

Watford, in 17th place, resume their Premier League season against Leicester on Saturday 20 June.

Nigel Pearson's side are above the relegation zone on goal difference.

