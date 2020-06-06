Bundesliga teams show support for Black Lives Matter movement

Borussia Dortmund and Hertha Berlin players took a knee together before kick-off

Bundesliga teams showed their support for the Black Lives Matter movement with a range of protests on Saturday.

Borussia Dortmund and Hertha Berlin players took a knee together around the centre circle before their meeting at Signal Iduna Park.

Dortmund players warmed up in T-shirts with messages including "no peace, no justice" and "united together".

Bayern Munich players wore T-shirts which said "red against racism" before their 4-2 win at Bayer Leverkusen.

The Bundesliga leaders also wore armbands which read "Black Lives Matter" during the game.

Mainz's Cameroonian striker Pierre Kunde took a knee after scoring his side's second goal in their 2-0 win at Eintracht Frankfurt.

This week, sports stars including Serena Williams, Paul Pogba and Lewis Hamilton have raised their voices over police brutality against black people in America.

Huge anti-racism protests have taken place after George Floyd, an unarmed black man in handcuffs, died after a white policeman knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

England international Jadon Sancho has been vocal about the Black Lives Matter movement

Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Burki's message

Bayern's T-shirts said 'red against racism'

Bayern players also wore armbands