New Irish FA guidelines permit return to group football training in NI from Monday

All football activity in Northern Ireland has been suspended since March

New guidelines published by the Irish FA say that non-contact group football training will be permitted in Northern Ireland from Monday.

The Covid-19 'recovery plan update' states that coaches can organise training sessions that have groups of up to six people, including coaches.

The rules say the groups must be kept separate, everyone must be social distancing and strict hygiene measures must be in place with any equipment.

The document was issued on Saturday.

It follows the Stormont Executive announcing that outdoor sports facilities in Northern Ireland, which were shut in March to curb the spread of coronavirus, are allowed to re-open from Monday.

Playing football individually or with other members of your household will be permitted, while physical contact with anyone outside of your households remains prohibited.

However, anyone who has shown flu-like symptoms or been in contact with a known or suspected case of Covid-19 in the past 14 days must not attend training.

The Northern Ireland Football League is to inform Uefa by 30 June what its plans are for the remainder of the Irish Premiership and Championship seasons.

All football activities in Northern Ireland have been suspended by the IFA due to coronavirus since mid-March, but this document is the latest step on the road to football returning.

The new guidelines can be read in full here.