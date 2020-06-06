Neil Lennon: Celtic boss is SFWA manager of year

Neil Lennon's Celtic were 13 points clear when the Premiership was ended

Celtic's Neil Lennon has been named manager of the year by the Scottish Football Writers' Association.

Lennon took the award for the third time after leading Celtic to a ninth successive Scottish title, League Cup glory and the last four of the Scottish Cup, which is yet to be completed.

Motherwell's Stephen Robinson, Gary Holt of Livingston and Arbroath's Dick Campbell were also nominated.

Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn was voted international player of the year.

McGinn - who netted seven goals for Scotland last season, including six in the past three games against San Marino, Cyprus and Kazakhstan - edged out Ryan Christie, Callum McGregor and Steven Naismith.