Borussia Dortmund 1-0 Hertha Berlin: Emre Can scores winner

From the section

Emre Can scored his second goal since joining Dortmund in January

Emre Can scored a second-half winner as Borussia Dortmund maintained slim hopes of winning the Bundesliga title by edging to victory over Hertha Berlin.

Ex-Liverpool man Can stroked in from the edge of the area following Julian Brandt's header down into his path.

Thorgan Hazard sliced wide but Dortmund - without injured striker Erling Braut Haaland - failed to create clear-cut chances in a goalless first half.

Jadon Sancho should have netted but side-footed wide from six yards out.

Hertha could have taken the lead themselves but Alexander Esswein curled just wide of the far post from the angle.

Dortmund are seven points behind Bayern Munich, who beat Bayer Leverkusen 4-2, but the league leaders need just two wins from four games to guarantee an eighth straight Bundesliga crown.