German Bundesliga
B Dortmund1Hertha Berlin0

Borussia Dortmund 1-0 Hertha Berlin: Emre Can scores winner

Emre Can scores for Borussia Dortmund
Emre Can scored his second goal since joining Dortmund in January

Emre Can scored a second-half winner as Borussia Dortmund maintained slim hopes of winning the Bundesliga title by edging to victory over Hertha Berlin.

Ex-Liverpool man Can stroked in from the edge of the area following Julian Brandt's header down into his path.

Thorgan Hazard sliced wide but Dortmund - without injured striker Erling Braut Haaland - failed to create clear-cut chances in a goalless first half.

Jadon Sancho should have netted but side-footed wide from six yards out.

Hertha could have taken the lead themselves but Alexander Esswein curled just wide of the far post from the angle.

Dortmund are seven points behind Bayern Munich, who beat Bayer Leverkusen 4-2, but the league leaders need just two wins from four games to guarantee an eighth straight Bundesliga crown.

Line-ups

B Dortmund

  • 1Bürki
  • 26Piszczek
  • 27Can
  • 16Akanji
  • 5Hakimi
  • 28WitselSubstituted forBalerdiat 80'minutes
  • 6Delaney
  • 13GuerreiroSubstituted forSchmelzerat 90'minutes
  • 7Sancho
  • 23T HazardSubstituted forMoreyat 79'minutes
  • 19BrandtSubstituted forReynaat 68'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Rente
  • 18Balerdi
  • 22Morey
  • 29Schmelzer
  • 30Pherai
  • 32Reyna
  • 33Führich
  • 35Hitz
  • 37Raschl

Hertha Berlin

  • 22Jarstein
  • 2Pekarík
  • 20Boyata
  • 25Torunarigha
  • 17Mittelstädt
  • 15GrujicSubstituted forMaierat 88'minutes
  • 3SkjelbredSubstituted forPiatekat 62'minutesBooked at 77mins
  • 28LukebakioSubstituted forNgankamat 45'minutes
  • 6Darida
  • 16DilrosunSubstituted forEssweinat 30'minutesBooked at 76minsSubstituted forSamardzicat 88'minutes
  • 19Ibisevic

Substitutes

  • 5Stark
  • 7Piatek
  • 9Esswein
  • 12Smarsch
  • 13Klünter
  • 23Maier
  • 31Dárdai
  • 33Ngankam
  • 40Samardzic
Referee:
Harm Osmers

Match Stats

Home TeamB DortmundAway TeamHertha Berlin
Possession
Home64%
Away36%
Shots
Home13
Away4
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home6
Away0
Fouls
Home7
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Borussia Dortmund 1, Hertha Berlin 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Borussia Dortmund 1, Hertha Berlin 0.

Substitution

Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Marcel Schmelzer replaces Raphael Guerreiro.

Attempt saved. Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Raphael Guerreiro.

Substitution

Substitution, Hertha Berlin. Lazar Samardzic replaces Alexander Esswein.

Substitution

Substitution, Hertha Berlin. Arne Maier replaces Marko Grujic.

Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jessic Ngankam (Hertha Berlin).

Foul by Achraf Hakimi (Borussia Dortmund).

Vladimír Darida (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Lukasz Piszczek (Borussia Dortmund) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Jadon Sancho with a cross.

Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Dedryck Boyata.

Attempt blocked. Emre Can (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Jordan Torunarigha.

Attempt blocked. Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Raphael Guerreiro with a headed pass.

Substitution

Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Leonardo Balerdi replaces Axel Witsel.

Substitution

Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Mateu Morey replaces Thorgan Hazard.

Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Emre Can tries a through ball, but Thorgan Hazard is caught offside.

Booking

Krzysztof Piatek (Hertha Berlin) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Achraf Hakimi (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Krzysztof Piatek (Hertha Berlin).

Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Manuel Akanji tries a through ball, but Axel Witsel is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Manuel Akanji (Borussia Dortmund) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jadon Sancho with a cross following a set piece situation.

Booking

Alexander Esswein (Hertha Berlin) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Giovanni Reyna (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Alexander Esswein (Hertha Berlin).

Attempt blocked. Vladimír Darida (Hertha Berlin) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund).

Jessic Ngankam (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund).

Dedryck Boyata (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Giovanni Reyna replaces Julian Brandt.

Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Thomas Delaney tries a through ball, but Jadon Sancho is caught offside.

Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jessic Ngankam (Hertha Berlin).

Attempt blocked. Vladimír Darida (Hertha Berlin) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Peter Pekarík.

Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Jessic Ngankam (Hertha Berlin).

Substitution

Substitution, Hertha Berlin. Krzysztof Piatek replaces Per Skjelbred.

Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 6th June 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich30224490306070
2B Dortmund30196581354663
3RB Leipzig301611375324359
4B Mgladbach30175857362156
5B Leverkusen30175856401656
6Hoffenheim30127114250-843
7Wolfsburg2911994136542
8Freiburg30118113941-241
9Hertha Berlin30108124351-838
10Schalke29910103446-1237
11Frankfurt30105154955-635
12Köln29104154656-1034
13Augsburg2987144056-1631
14Union Berlin2994163452-1831
15Mainz3094173962-2331
16Düsseldorf30610143360-2728
17Werder Bremen2967163062-3225
18Paderborn3048183362-2920
View full German Bundesliga table

