RB Leipzig 1-1 Paderborn: Chelsea-bound Timo Werner sets up goal

Werner has 25 Bundesliga goals this season

Chelsea-bound striker Timo Werner set up Patrik Schick's opening goal as Champions League chasing RB Leipzig were held by bottom side Paderborn.

On Friday, Premier League side Chelsea agreed a deal with Leipzig to sign Germany international Werner, who has 25 Bundesliga goals this season.

He could not add to his tally against the Bundesliga's bottom side, but rolled the ball across for Schick to slot home an easy finish.

Christian Strohdiek levelled late on.