Bayer Leverkusen 2-4 Bayern Munich: Champions need two wins to retain Bundesliga title
Bayern Munich need two wins from their last four games to win an eighth straight Bundesliga title after hitting back to beat Bayer Leverkusen.
Hansi Flick's side have lost just once in their past 21 games in all competitions but did it the hard way after trailing at Leverkusen.
Kingsley Coman, Leon Goretzka and Serge Gnabry all netted in the first half following Lucas Alario's opener.
Robert Lewandowski headed in his 30th league goal of the season.
Bayern have lost just two games in 26 since Flick replaced the sacked Niko Kovac in November and come up against Eintracht Frankfurt in the German Cup semi-final on Wednesday.
It did not start well against Leverkusen, who had been in fine form with just one defeat in their previous 14 games but were without injured star man Kai Havertz, as Argentine striker Alario beat the offside trap and kept his cool to finish from Julian Baumgartlinger's through ball.
The setback sparked Bayern into life, France international Coman slotting home the equaliser and Goretzka turned from provider to scorer by drilling in from the edge of the box.
Ex-Arsenal and West Brom man Gnabry converted his 19th goal of the season by latching onto a long ball over the top to lob a smart finish over the advancing goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky.
Teenager Florian Wirtz, 17, came off the bench to score a lovely consolation goal late on, cutting onto his left foot inside the area and curling a strike past the reach of Manuel Neuer.
Bayern striker Lewandowski picked up a yellow card, meaning he will be suspended for their league game against Borussia Monchengladbach next Saturday.
The Poland international has 44 goals overall this campaign, but will now only have three games to chase down Gerd Muller's record of 40 in a single Bundesliga season.
The game was the first in the UK to be aired by BT Sport with simulated crowd noise during play and goal music when a team scored - an idea which is being considered by the Premier League for its 17 June return.
Line-ups
B Leverkusen
- 1Hrádecky
- 6DragovicBooked at 74mins
- 5Bender
- 12Tapsoba
- 11AmiriBooked at 30minsSubstituted forDemirbayat 45'minutes
- 15BaumgartlingerSubstituted forSampaio Filhoat 62'minutes
- 20Aránguiz
- 9BaileySubstituted forWendellat 45'minutes
- 38BellarabiBooked at 35minsSubstituted forWirtzat 45'minutes
- 13AlarioSubstituted forVollandat 76'minutes
- 19Diaby
Substitutes
- 4Tah
- 7Sampaio Filho
- 10Demirbay
- 18Wendell
- 23Weiser
- 25Palacios
- 27Wirtz
- 28Özcan
- 31Volland
Bayern Munich
- 1Neuer
- 5Pavard
- 17Boateng
- 27Alaba
- 19DaviesSubstituted forHernándezat 85'minutes
- 32Kimmich
- 18GoretzkaSubstituted forMartínez Aguinagaat 74'minutes
- 29ComanBooked at 8minsSubstituted forPerisicat 66'minutes
- 25MüllerBooked at 40mins
- 22GnabrySubstituted forThiago Alcántaraat 74'minutes
- 9LewandowskiBooked at 32mins
Substitutes
- 2Odriozola
- 6Thiago Alcántara
- 8Martínez Aguinaga
- 14Perisic
- 21Hernández
- 26Ulreich
- 28Singh
- 35Zirkzee
- Referee:
- Manuel Gräfe
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away10
- Corners
- Home6
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away5
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bayer 04 Leverkusen 2, FC Bayern München 4.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Sven Bender.
Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Edmond Tapsoba (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).
Attempt saved. Kevin Volland (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Wendell.
Goal!
Goal! Bayer 04 Leverkusen 2, FC Bayern München 4. Florian Wirtz (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Paulinho.
Attempt saved. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lucas Hernández.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Lucas Hernández replaces Alphonso Davies.
Attempt saved. Florian Wirtz (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt blocked. Kevin Volland (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Wendell.
Corner, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Conceded by Manuel Neuer.
Attempt saved. Moussa Diaby (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Kevin Volland replaces Lucas Alario.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Thiago replaces Serge Gnabry.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Javi Martínez replaces Leon Goretzka.
Booking
Aleksandar Dragovic (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Aleksandar Dragovic (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).
Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Lucas Alario (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Wendell with a cross.
Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lucas Alario (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Ivan Perisic replaces Kingsley Coman.
Goal!
Goal! Bayer 04 Leverkusen 1, FC Bayern München 4. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Thomas Müller with a cross.
Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Florian Wirtz (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).
Attempt missed. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Kingsley Coman.
Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Edmond Tapsoba (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).
Attempt missed. Moussa Diaby (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Paulinho replaces Julian Baumgartlinger.
Offside, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Wendell tries a through ball, but Moussa Diaby is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Wendell.
Offside, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Aleksandar Dragovic tries a through ball, but Lucas Alario is caught offside.
Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Florian Wirtz (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).
Corner, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Conceded by Alphonso Davies.
Attempt blocked. Lucas Alario (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) header from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Moussa Diaby with a cross.
Foul by Benjamin Pavard (FC Bayern München).