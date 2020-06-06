Quiz: Players who have hit 20 goals in an Irish Premiership season since 2005

No player had reached the 20-goal mark before the Irish Premiership season was stopped in mid-March.

However, 18 different players have managed it 35 times since 2005. Can you remember them all?

Now is the time to put your knowledge to the test. You have five minutes to name all 18.

Good luck - and thanks as ever to Marshall Gillespie for his help with the stats!

Name every player to have scored 20 goals in a single Irish Premiership season since 2005 How to play Score: 0 / 18 05:00 Disable Timer Start quiz You scored 0 / 18 Share your score with your friends! Copy and share link Rank Hint Answers 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 Give up!

Can't see the quiz? Click here.