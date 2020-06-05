Aleksandar Katai leaves LA Galaxy after wife's Instagram posts

Aleksandar Katai played for Chicago Fire before joining LA Galaxy and has previously had spells at Olympiakos, Red Star Belgrade and Alaves

Serbia winger Aleksandar Katai has left LA Galaxy by mutual consent after his wife posted "racist and violent" messages on social media.

Katai's wife Tea appeared to mock Black Lives Matter protestors and joke about looting in Instagram posts.

In a one-line statement issued on Friday, the Major League Soccer club confirmed Katai had been released.

Katai said the posts were unacceptable, adding her views "are not ones I share and are not tolerated in my family".

The 29-year-old added: "This is a mistake from my family and I take full responsibility."

Protests have been held around the world after unarmed black man George Floyd died while being restrained by a white Minneapolis police officer on 25 May.

Athletes from a number of sports have spoken out about racial discrimination and police brutality following Floyd's death.

In an earlier statement, LA Galaxy said: "LA Galaxy were made aware of a series of racist and violent social media posts by Tea Katai, the wife of LA Galaxy midfielder Aleksandar Katai.

"The LA Galaxy strongly condemned the social posts and requested their immediate removal. The LA Galaxy stands firmly against racism of any kind, including that which suggests violence or seeks to demean the efforts of those in pursuit of racial equality."

Katai added: "I will ensure that my family and I take the necessary actions to learn, understand, listen and support the black community.

"I am sorry for the pain these posts have caused the LA Galaxy family and all allies in the fight against racism."

The winger made two appearances for Galaxy after joining from Chicago Fire in December. He previously played for Red Star Belgrade and Alaves in La Liga.