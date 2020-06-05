Jadon Sancho: Borussia Dortmund forward fined for home haircut picture

Jadon Sancho (left) and Manuel Akanji were among a group of Dortmund players pictured in their apartments with a hairdresser

Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho has been fined by the German football league after he was pictured getting a home haircut without wearing a mask.

The 20-year-old England international's team-mate Manuel Akanji has also been fined.

The league said they had "obviously violated general hygiene and infection protection standards".

Dortmund had defended the players, saying they had not breached the Bundesliga's health and safety rules.

German newspaper Bild posted the news on their twitter account on Friday with the offending picture.

On Thursday, Dortmund sports director Michael Zorc said the group of six players had assured them they had followed safety guidelines and the masks were only taken off for the photograph.

But the league (DFL) decided to take action against Sancho and Akanji after they were pictured without personal protective equipment.

"There is no question that professional footballers also have to have their hair cut," added the DFL.

"However, this currently has to be done in accordance with the medical-organisational concept."