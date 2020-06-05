Hibs & Hearts consider Scottish Rugby's Murrayfield offer

Murrayfield hosted the 2018 League Cup sem-final between Hearts and Celtic

Hibernian and Hearts are considering an offer from Scottish Rugby to play some of their league matches at Murrayfield next season.

The SRU is in the process of turning the national rugby ground into a "bio safe" site for training, Pro14 matches and internationals.

The Scottish Premiership season is due to start on 1 August without fans.

But the union is confident Murrayfield could host crowds whilst adhering to social distancing rules.

The stadium, which has a capacity of 67,000 seats, has hosted football before with Hearts playing a number of matches there in 2017 during the redevelopment of Tynecastle, while the 2018 League Cup semi-final between Celtic and Hearts was also played there.

Unless league reconstruction proposals are passed, the Edinburgh rivals will play in different divisions next season after Hearts were relegated to the Championship.